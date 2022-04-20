Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

FULT traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,561. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.73. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fulton Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.