Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $32,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,920 shares of company stock worth $475,504. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.