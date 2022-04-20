FY2022 EPS Estimates for Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Raised by Analyst

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62.

ARBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

