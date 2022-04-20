FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will earn $9.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.65. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.33.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$113.36 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$95.50 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$104.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.44.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

