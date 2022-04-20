FY2022 EPS Estimates for Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Decreased by Analyst

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Goodfood Market in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.87). Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$77.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.80 million.

