FY2022 EPS Estimates for Roche Holding AG Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Roche in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.67.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. Roche has a 12 month low of $40.59 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.7922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

