FY2022 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $7.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

STT stock opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.46. State Street has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

