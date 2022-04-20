FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.73 EPS.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
