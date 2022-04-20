FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Nektar Therapeutics Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.82) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.59). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $862.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,350,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

