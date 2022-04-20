FY2023 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Issued By Raymond James

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $4.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.52. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRP. National Bankshares upped their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.58.

Shares of TRP opened at C$72.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.04. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$57.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.39. The stock has a market cap of C$71.03 billion and a PE ratio of 38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans bought 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$71.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,906.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at C$212,185.73. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 187.10%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

