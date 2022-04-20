FY2023 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Cut by Scotiabank

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

CAE opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in CAE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CAE by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

