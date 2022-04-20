FY2023 EPS Estimates for Credit Suisse Group AG Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Shares of CS stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

