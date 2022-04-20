FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.19. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.36.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$56.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.85. Enbridge has a one year low of C$45.76 and a one year high of C$58.97. The stock has a market cap of C$118.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at C$12,573,596.10. Insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 over the last ninety days.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

