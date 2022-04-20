Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given New €13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($13.44) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.00 ($15.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,222. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
