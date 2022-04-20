Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given New €13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($13.44) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.00 ($15.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,222. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.