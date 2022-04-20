Garmin (GRMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Garmin has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.900-$5.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.90 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GRMN stock opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average of $130.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $765,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

