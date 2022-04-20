GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.500-$5.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.23. 3,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,346. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $2,245,487.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,425.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,429 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,804 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in GATX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in GATX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in GATX by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

