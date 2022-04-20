GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.79.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.90.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other GATX news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,429 shares of company stock worth $20,440,804. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GATX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

