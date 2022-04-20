GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. GATX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.500-$5.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.79.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $105.86. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,429 shares of company stock worth $20,440,804 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in GATX by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in GATX by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in GATX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in GATX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.