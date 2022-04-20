Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “
GEGYY stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.36.
About Genel Energy (Get Rating)
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
