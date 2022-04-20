General Dynamics (GD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. General Dynamics has set its Q1 guidance at $2.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $12.00-12.15 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GD opened at $246.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.53 and its 200 day moving average is $214.77. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

