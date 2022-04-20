General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.790-$3.866 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.09.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77. General Mills has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $71.80.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,950,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

