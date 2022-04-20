Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $414.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.31. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Generation Bio by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Generation Bio by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

