Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $553.17.
A number of analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.