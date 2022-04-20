Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $553.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.