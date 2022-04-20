Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) will post $258.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.91 million and the highest is $262.40 million. Gentherm posted sales of $288.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1,844.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after buying an additional 856,576 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 493,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5,600.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after purchasing an additional 448,851 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,803,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

