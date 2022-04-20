GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 4,823.64% and a negative return on equity of 119.05%.
NASDAQ GOVX opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.88.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
