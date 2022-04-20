Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3116 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

GNGBY stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. Getinge AB has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $48.89.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Getinge AB will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNGBY has been the subject of several research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 430 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.77.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

