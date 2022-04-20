Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

