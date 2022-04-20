Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

GOOD opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

