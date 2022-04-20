GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,705.38 ($22.19).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Liberum Capital increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.33) to GBX 1,910 ($24.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.64) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.02) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($23.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.95), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($712,853.37). Also, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.50) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($76,737.70).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,759.60 ($22.89) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,313.40 ($17.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,801.60 ($23.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,622.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,579.67. The stock has a market cap of £89.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

