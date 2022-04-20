GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.02) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.64) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.79) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.33) to GBX 1,910 ($24.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,705.38 ($22.19).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,755.60 ($22.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £89.25 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,622.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,579.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,313.40 ($17.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,801.60 ($23.44).

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.95), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($712,853.37). Also, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.50) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($76,737.70).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.