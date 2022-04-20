GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.
GSK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.02) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.64) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.79) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.33) to GBX 1,910 ($24.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,705.38 ($22.19).
LON GSK opened at GBX 1,755.60 ($22.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £89.25 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,622.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,579.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,313.40 ($17.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,801.60 ($23.44).
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
See Also
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.