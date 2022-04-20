GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

GFS stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.23.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

