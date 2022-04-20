GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.
GFS stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.23.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES (Get Rating)
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.
