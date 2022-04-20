GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Get GMS alerts:

GMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.88.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.98. GMS has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,790,000 after acquiring an additional 328,060 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth $15,490,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 123,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth $4,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About GMS (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.