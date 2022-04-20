Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Ocean Group Limited is a shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It operates primarily in the Capesize and Panamax market. Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly known as Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is based in HAMILTON, Bermuda. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.37. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

