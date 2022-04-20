Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Ocean Group Limited is a shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It operates primarily in the Capesize and Panamax market. Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly known as Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is based in HAMILTON, Bermuda. “

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.