Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Goodfood Market in a research note issued on Sunday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$77.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.80 million.

