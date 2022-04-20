Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) & International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Financial Analysis

Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -2.50% International Flavors & Fragrances 2.32% 6.37% 3.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and International Flavors & Fragrances’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A International Flavors & Fragrances $11.66 billion 2.74 $270.00 million $1.01 123.91

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings VIII.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gores Holdings VIII and International Flavors & Fragrances, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A International Flavors & Fragrances 1 2 7 0 2.60

International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus price target of $156.92, indicating a potential upside of 25.38%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than Gores Holdings VIII.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Gores Holdings VIII on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Holdings VIII (Get Rating)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments. The Nourish segment offers natural and plant-based specialty food ingredients, such as flavor compounds, and savory solutions and inclusions. It also provides natural food protection ingredients consist of natural antioxidants and anti-microbials as well as beverages, sweets , and dairy products. The Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. The Health & Biosciences segment develops and produces enzymes, food cultures, probiotics, and specialty ingredients. The Pharma Solutions segment produces and sells cellulosics and seaweed-based pharma excipients. The company sells its products primarily to manufacturers of perfumes and cosmetics, hair and other personal care products, soaps and detergents, cleaning products, dairy, meat and other processed foods, beverages, snacks and savory foods, sweet and baked goods, dietary supplements, infant and elderly nutrition, functional food, and pharmaceutical excipients and oral care products. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

