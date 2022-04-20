Graco (GGG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Graco stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.50. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 376.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

