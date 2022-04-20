Grainger (LON:GRI) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.71) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GRI. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.07) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.65).

GRI stock opened at GBX 294.80 ($3.84) on Tuesday. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 340 ($4.42). The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 291.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 301.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.77), for a total value of £717,758.70 ($933,852.07).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

