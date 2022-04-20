Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

LOPE stock opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.