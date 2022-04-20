Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 67,006 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 192,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

