Grant Davey Sells 5,500,000 Shares of Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) Stock

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT – Get Rating) insider Grant Davey sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.28), for a total value of A$2,106,500.00 ($1,548,897.06).

The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an interest in the Kayelekera uranium project; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. It also explores for cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

