Grant Davey Sells 5,500,000 Shares of Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) Stock

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT – Get Rating) insider Grant Davey sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.28), for a total value of A$2,106,500.00 ($1,548,897.06).
The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08.
Lotus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.