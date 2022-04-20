Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Great Elm Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ GECC opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GECC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

