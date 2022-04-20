Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GWLIF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

