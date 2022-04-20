Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at National Bankshares

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GWO. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.36.

Shares of GWO traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.27. The company had a trading volume of 308,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,564. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$34.73 and a twelve month high of C$41.50.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1355663 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

