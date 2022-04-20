Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells $13,595.00 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $13,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,691.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 268,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,679. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $54.90.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after buying an additional 148,461 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,334,000 after buying an additional 546,381 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,541,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,590,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.