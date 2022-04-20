Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Dot in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

Shares of GDOT opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 43.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Green Dot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 61.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,910 shares of company stock valued at $135,628. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

