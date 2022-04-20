Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of GHL stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $267.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.