Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Financial Comparison

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A Phunware -489.48% -175.91% -84.08%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Greenidge Generation and Phunware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 241.61%. Phunware has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 124.06%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Phunware.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Phunware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.96 -$44.48 million N/A N/A Phunware $10.64 million 19.38 -$53.52 million ($0.71) -2.99

Greenidge Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Phunware on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Dresden, New York.

Phunware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. The company also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; and offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

