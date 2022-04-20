Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 1.11. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 212.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

