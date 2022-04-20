Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grosvenor Capital Management presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.04. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 143,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

